Braden Montgomery named to Collegiate Baseball's 2022 Freshmen All-American team

The do it all star is among the best freshman in the country

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The do it all star is among the best freshman in the country

It is not often that there is someone as talented at multiple positions as Stanford star freshman Braden Montgomery. 

The Mississippi native has made an impact at the college level in just his first year, and he has done so as a two-way player. He batted .301 with a program record for home runs as a freshman with 16. He has managed to be a key contributor on a team that is the No. 2 overall seed for the NCAA Baseball Tournament. He also has found success on the mound as his fastball that often touches 95 has been extremely difficult for opponents to touch. 

On the bump he has made 15 appearances (three starts) totaling 28 strikeouts and two saves over 18 2/3 innings.

His stellar performance has not only helped Stanford make it far into the postseason, but also earned him a spot as one of Collegiate Baseball's 2022 Freshmen All-Americans. He was one of just two people to make it as multi position athletes. 

He was also named All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Stanford Cardinal Braden Montgomery (6) steals second under Arizona State infielder Nathan Baez (12) in the second inning during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Ncaa Baseball Stanford At Arizona State
Softball/Baseball

By Kevin Borba5 minutes ago
