Brock Jones drafted in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays

The Cardinal centerfielder didn't hear his name as soon as many projected

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Stanford's centerfielder Brock Jones heard his named called in the second round with the No. 65 overall pick in the MLB Draft. 

Jones was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in what was a surprising fall, as he was viewed by draft and baseball experts alike as a top-30 prospect and a surefire first round pick. 

Despite Jones falling to the end of the second round, he is still expected to sign with the Rays. After getting off to a slow start to the season, Jones finished the year as one of the hottest hitters, totaling 21 home runs, with 57 RBIs to go along with a .324 batting average, a .451 on-base percentage, and a .664 slugging percentage. He was electric for Stanford in the postseason, hitting multiple clutch home runs to help keep their season alive. 

The possible reason for Jones' fall could be due to his inconsistency at the plate that often sees him chases pitches. David Esquer even addressed this a handful of times during in-game interviews explaining that Jones sometimes tries to do too much. 

If he can be a tad more selective at the plate, Jones will have a great career as his defense is top tier and he also is a threat on the base paths. He has a ton of power to all sides of the field, and just needs to be better at not chasing pitches and helping pitchers get him out. 

By Kevin Borba
