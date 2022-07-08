Stanford ace Alex Williams enters the transfer portal

On Thursday evening Stanford right-hand pitcher and ace, Alex Williams, entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Williams had a phenomenal regular season winning Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, while donning an impressive 8-1 record with a sub 2.00 ERA. His regular season success did not carry over to the postseason by any means, as the Cardinal ace was shelled during the postseason and Stanford lost every game he started.

Even prior to the less than stellar outings in the postseason, it was always expected that Williams' time as a Cardinal would be done after this past season as he was expected by most to declare for the MLB Draft or transfer elsewhere.

Williams and the Cardinal fell short of avenging 2021's disappointment in Omaha against Vanderbilt, not winning a game in Omaha this time around.

Although he wasn't the pitcher the team needed or was used to seeing during the regular season, he is still a major loss for a team that had major pitching deficiencies all season.