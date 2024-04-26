Stanford Cardinal Pursuing Monmouth Transfer Nikita Konstantynovskyi
The Stanford Cardinal are still perusing around the transfer portal with hopes of adding to their roster.
New head coach Kyle Smith already convinced the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year Maxime Raynaud to return, and added All-American lacrosse player Cole Kastner from Virginia. According to a report by On3's Jamie Shaw, they are now after former Tulsa and Monmouth big man Nikita Konstantynovskyi.
After having a smaller role at Tulsa, Konstantynovskyi got an opportunity to start at Monmouth. He played in 33 games starting 32 of them after recording just nine starts at Tulsa. He averaged 9.3 points and 8.1 rebounds on 52% shooting for the Hawks last season.
As we have seen in the past couple of years, even despite having Raynaud, Stanford has been lacking in size off the bench. Adding Konstantynovskyi would give the Cardinal another big body who can help lock down the paint on defense. Aside from Stanford, programs like Indiana, San Francisco, and Xavier are after the Ukraine native.