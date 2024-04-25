The Stanford Cardinal Land Commitment From 2025 DB Chris Garland
As they look to continue to pick up momentum in their 2025 recruiting class the Stanford Cardinal landed another commitment.
On Thursday, Staford landed their sixth commitment of their class, and their third on the defensive side of the ball. Chris Garland, who hails from Buford High School which is wherestarting quarterback Ashton Daniels went, took to the app formerly known as Twitter to announce his commitment.
This past season, Garland was credited with 23 total tackles, a pass deflection, and a tackle for a loss. He is currently ranked by the three recruiting sites, but has been highly sought after. He holds over 20 offers from programs such as Duke, Boston College, Yale, UAB, and Navy among others.
Stanford's class ranks as the No. 44 class in the country.