A tongue-in-cheek look at the ACC's newest official partner and its well-known slogan
Get ready to see a lot of the name "SERVPRO" when watching Orange and ACC games moving forward.
The conference and Disney (Advertising), the co-owners of the ACC Network/ESPN, announced Wednesday a major official partnership with the restoration company in which it will now be known as the "Official Cleanup and Restoration Sponsor of the ACC and ACC Network."
Cue the wisecracks.
Especially with what has transpired in a Topsy-Turvey conference football season. Moving forward as hoops season is well underway, anytime there may be competition between teams that is starting to change complexion or even start to get out of hand, a coach may want to, according to the game announcers, "clean up the problem" with "these team substitutions brought to you by, well, you know...SERVPRO (of course)."
The ACC's corporate partners are familiar names to Syracuse fans
Since the ACC Network launched in the summer of 2019, and since the league officially moved its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte in August 2023, the ACC like everyone else in the college sports business has been fervently hunting for additional revenue sources on an everyday basis.
The ACC and Disney/ESPN are always looking for creative and strategic ways to build value for sponsors and revenue for each school, focusing on the core (football, men's/women's basketball) revenue/NIL programs. Orange Nation well knows the names such as T. Rowe Price, ally Bank, and Dr. Pepper because they see and hear those during most rights-controlled TV/streaming game broadcasts.
Even sitting a week before Thanksgiving, the ACC football championship game December 6 in Charlotte lacks a title sponsor, although longtime partner Food Lion is offering a 4-pack of tickets, plus $20 in store gift cards for "discounted" $325 lower level seats, and $200 for the upper level at Bank of America Stadium for what might be a Georgia Tech vs. Virginia contest while higher CFP-rated Miami sits at home.
When it comes to "cleaning up" and sports, the possibilities are endless
Did you know there has been a long-running official cleaning sponsorship for Syracuse basketball athletics?
Since 2018, The Libman Company, makers of cleaning tools especially for floors, has ben the "Official Hardwood Floor Care Provider of Syracuse Athletics Basketball."
You have probably noticed the young men/women of the "Lipman Mop Team" using the company's products to keep the Dome's Jim Boeheim Court spiffy and sneaker-squeaking clean before games and during timeouts, along with signage on the basket supports. That is strategic and creative.
The ACC going full-board with SERVPRO makes similar sense with the opportunities that await. According to the company's chief marketing officer Rob Rajkowski, "supporting college athletics and the student-athletes who compete at the highest level is central to our strategy."
So while winning games with mistake-free performances is the anthesis of what SERVPRO is all about, there is always the losing side in sports in which the coach and players are going to want to simply move on with their seasons following a tough-to-swallow defeat, "Like It Never Even Happened®."
