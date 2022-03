ACC Tournament 2022 How to Watch, Bracket, Schedule

The ACC Tournament is played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (N.Y.) this year. Each game will be televised on the ESPN family of networks and will be lived stream on Watch ESPN. Below is the bracket/schedule for the event.

BRACKET/SCHEDULE

First Round: Tuesday March 8th

Game 1: No. 13 Boston College 66, No. 12 Pittsburgh 46

Game 2: No. 10 Clemson 70, No. 15 NC State 64

Game 3: No. 11 Louisville 84, No. 14 Georgia Tech 74

Second Round: Wednesday March 9th

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse | Noon | ESPN

Game 5: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Boston College | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN

Game 6: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 10 Clemson | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 7: No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 11 Louisville | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 10th

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 4 winner | Noon | ESPN

Game 9: No. 4 Miami vs. Game 5 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 10: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Game 6 winner | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Game 7 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Semifinals: Friday March 11th

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 7:00 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday March 12th

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

