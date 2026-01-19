Adrian Autry talks coaching his team up and facing one of the ACC's top new players

If there was one eye-pleasing element among many for Syracuse (12-6, 3-2) during its three-game ACC winning streak that ended at BC last Saturday, it was consistent long-range shooting that opened up the offense. Even better with multiple players showing an ability to connect from long range. making the 'Cuse simply look like a different team.

The Orange still shot fairly well at BC, the problem, of course, was turnovers plaguing the flow of the offense and leading to opponent's points, and a lax defensive effort with the game on the line in the final minutes of regulation and subsequently overtime. .

This week, Autry, as he discussed a myriad of topics Monday on the ACC Coaches Call, is seeking to marry good offensive shot selection and a better defensive effort first hosting the Hokies (14-5, 3-3) in a Wednesday later evening tip at the Dome (9:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network).

Autry continues to challenge Nait George to play within himself

The Georgia Tech transfer is the key to running the Orange offense from the point, but Autry has winced from the sidelines at his sometimes sloppy play in conference games so far which has resulted in a team-high 61 turnovers (3.3 turnovers per game), as he handles the ball on virtually every possession.

Against BC, George and Donnie Freeman combined for 14 of the 'Cuse's 18 total turnovers, the killer statistic that allowed the Eagles back in the game. Autry wants his point guard to play at a more attentive pace.

"He has to understand how important the basketball is," Autry said succinctly Monday about his veteran who at the same time is sixth in the ACC in assists (5.6 per game), but nets out at only 20th in the league in assist/turnover ratio.

"He has to take less risk," Autry continued. "If it's a 50/50 play, depending on the time (situation) of the game, that's where the decision-making has to be solid and sound. I liken it to (a) baseball (play) don't swing for a homerun, just take the single."

Are Syracuse's frosh contributors hitting the proverbial 'first-season wall'?

Both Kiyan Anthony and Sadiq White continue to play in game rotations, two of the six Orange players that have played in all 18 games heading into Wednesday night vs. VT. But the duo's productivity, and in the case of White with Freeman back from injury, playing time as well, has tapered off. The pair combined for just one point and two rebounds against BC.

Autry knows any frustration the freshmen have at this point in the season going up against quality competition in each league game is to be expected, and provides him a chance to coach up his players.

"I keep challenging them, they have got to stay mentally ready," Autry said when asked how he manages first-year players undergoing collegiate turbulence. "Talking them through the everyday grind, the frustration that is different territory for them, and challenging them everyday."

One of the top newcomers in the ACC plays in the Dome Wednesday

His name may be hard to pronounce (Autry laughed off the name challenge Monday), and he did not come in with the fanfare of let's say Duke's Cameron Boozer or North Carolina's Caleb Wilson, but the Hokies 6'9" point guard from Greece, Neoklis Avdalas, has dazzled, joining those two among ACC Rookie of the Weeks winners this season.

Avdalas is just behind SU's George in ACC assists, and second to his VT teammate Amani Hansberry in scoring.

"He's a first round NBA Draft pick," Autry said of Avdalas. "When you got a talent like that who can get people involved and post up, and does a really good job of jumping over the defense and getting the ball to the open (player), and scoring, he makes them a really good offense team."

