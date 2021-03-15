Join the All Syracuse bracket challenge to compete against Syracuse fans and publisher Mike McAllister for bragging rights. Your entry into our group should also include you in the national competition that includes the chance to win prizes.

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE BRACKET CHALLENGE HERE.

Here are the official rules for the national competition and prizes:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.



ALL DISPUTES WILL BE RESOLVED SOLELY BY BINDING ARBITRATION AND ENTRANTS WAIVE THE ABILITY TO BRING CLAIMS IN A CLASS ACTION FORMAT.



DESCRIPTION: The SI Bracket Challenge Promotion (the “Promotion”) is an online Division I Men’s College Basketball tournament prediction Challenge. The Promotion is not endorsed by, associated with, or sponsored by, the National Collegiate Athletic Association ("NCAA"). THIS CHALLENGE IS DEVISED AS A NON-GAMBLING PROMOTION and is intended solely for entertainment purposes.



The Promotion is based on the results of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s College Basketball Tournament (the “Tournament”). The Tournament consists of sixty-three (63) separate games not including the four (4) games on March 18, 2021, as detailed below in the ‘How to Enter’ section. Entrants will be awarded points by correctly predicting the game winners.



ENTRY PERIOD: The Promotion begins at 7:30:00 PM Eastern Time (“ET”) on Sunday, March 14, 2021 and ends at 11:00:00 AM ET on Friday, March 19, 2021 (the “Promotion Period”).



ELIGIBILITY: The Promotion is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, who are age 18 or older at the time of entry. Void in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, outside the U.S., and wherever else prohibited by law. Employees of Maven Coalition, Inc. (the "Sponsor"), US Sweepstakes & Fulfillment Company (the “Administrator”), ABG-SI, LLC, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family members (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their spouses) of, and/or those living in the same household of each, are not eligible to enter. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.



HOW TO ENTER: Bracket Entry. During the Promotion Period, visit https://bracket.si.com/, click on the ‘Bracket Entry’ button, provide your contact information, and follow all entry instructions to complete the bracket with predictions as to each game’s winner and submit (the “Entry”). Entries will also ask the entrants to provide a prediction for the total combined score of the Tournament championship game to be used in the event of any necessary tiebreakers. Entries submitted using the ‘Create a Group’ or ‘Enter Expert Group’ sections will not be eligible for the Promotion. Entries must be received between Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 7:30:00 PM ET and Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM ET. Entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://maven.io/company/pages/privacy.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If a team selected is replaced due to COVID protocols after the bracket has been announced but before the bracket entry deadline of March 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET, the entrant’s pick will be defaulted to the replacement team. Entrant will have the ability to change their selection at any time before the bracket entry deadline.

If a team that was selected is forced out of the tournament due to COVID protocols after the bracket entry deadline, the selection will stand and be considered a loss.



Limit: One (1) Entry per person during the Promotion Period regardless of whether entrant has more than one email address. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.



SCORING: Entrants will earn points based on correct predictions of winning teams in the Tournament games. The number of points awarded for each correct pick of a winning team in the Tournament will increase with each round of the Tournament. A maximum of one hundred sixty-eight (168) points can be earned if all games are predicted correctly. The four (4) play-in games (the First Four), scheduled to take place prior to the First Round of the Tournament, are NOT included in the Promotion. Points will be awarded as follows:



• First Round – 1 point for each correct selection (32 total points possible)

• Second Round – 2 points for each correct selection (32 total points possible)

• Regional Semifinals – 4 points for each correct selection (32 total points possible)

• Regional Finals – 8 points for each correct selection (32 total points possible)

• Semifinals – 12 points for each correct selection (24 total points possible)

• Championship – 16 points for correct selection (16 total points possible)



PRIZES/APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (“ARV”)/ODDS:



Grand Prize: There is one (1) Grand Prize available to be won. The Grand Prize package includes:

- One (1) Mitchell & Ness $1,000 egift card;

- One (1) SI Cover Store $600 egift card;

- One (1) Volcom $300 egift card;

- One (1) Prince $300 egift card;

- One (1) Spyder $300 egift card;

The ARV of Grand Prize: $2,500.



First Prize: There is one (1) First Prize available to be won. The First Prize package includes:

- One (1) Mitchell & Ness $250 egift card;

- One (1) SI Cover Store $250 egift card.

The ARV of the First Prize: $500.



Second Prize: There is one (1) Second Prize available to be won. Second Prize is one (1) Mitchell & Ness $250 egift card OR one (1) SI Cover Store $250 egift card. Winner will have the option to select egift card at the time of winner notification.

The ARV of the Second Prize: $250.



Third Prizes: There are seventeen (17) Third Prizes available to be won. Third Prize is one (1) SI Cover Store $100 egift card.

The ARV of the Third Prize: $100 each. The total ARV of all Third Prizes is: $1,700.





The total ARV of all prizes available to be won: $4,950.



Odds of winning will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received, Entrants selections for each game and the outcome of each game in the Tournament.



WINNER DETERMINATION: At the conclusion of the Tournament, the Entry with the highest number of points earned during the Promotion will be deemed the potential Grand Prize winner. The Entry with the second-highest number of points earned during the Promotion will be deemed the potential First Prize winner. The Entry with the third-highest number of points earned during the Promotion will be deemed the potential Second Prize winner. The Entries will the fourth-highest number of points earned through the twentieth-highest number of points earned during the Promotion will be deeded the potential Third Prize winners.



In the event a tie-breaker is needed the following will be used to determine a winner/winners:

• Tie-breaker #1 - Closest to the total points scored by both teams in the final game without exceeding/going over the total points scored

• Tie-breaker #2 – Closest to the total points scored by both teams in the final game regardless of whether the Entry's predicted point total exceeded the total points scored

• Tie-breaker #3 - Closest to the total points scored by the winning team in the final game without exceeding/going over the total points scored by the winning team;

• Tie-breaker #4 - Closest to the total points scored by the winning team in the final game regardless of whether the Entry's predicted point total exceeded the total points scored by the winning team;

• Tie-breaker #5 - Closest to the total points scored by the losing team in the final game; without exceeding/going over the total points scored by the losing team

• Tie-breaker #6 - Closest to the total points scored by the losing team in the final game regardless of whether the Entry's predicted point total exceeded the total points scored by the losing team;

• Tie-breaker #7 – A winner will be drawn randomly from the pool of tied players

WINNER NOTIFICATION & VERIFICATION: Potential Grand Prize winner will be notified on or about Wednesday, April 7, 2021 via email and/or phone, and will be required to sign and return, within five (5) days of notification, an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Waiver, an IRS W-9 Form and where allowable, a Publicity Release (collectively, "the Releases"). These Releases will require the Grand Prize winner to furnish his/her Social Security Number for the sole purpose of tax reporting, as required by law. Noncompliance will result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be notified. The prize package will be awarded within approximately 45 days after the winner is verified.



Potential First, Second, and Third Prize winners will be notified by email on or about Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Potential Second Prize winner will be required to respond with his/her egift card selection within forty-eight (48) hours of notification. Noncompliance will result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be notified.



If a prize notification or prize is returned as undeliverable, or if winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with these rules that winner will be disqualified, and the prize may be awarded to an alternate winner in a separate random drawing.



PRIZE CONDITIONS: Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes are not assignable nor transferable. No substitution is permitted except if prize is unavailable, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. No cash in lieu of prizes and no exchange or substitution of prizes, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Any other incidental expenses on prize not specified herein are the winner’s sole responsibility.



E-gift codes are not redeemable for cash and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. E-gift code usage is subject to the issuing company’s complete terms and conditions, including expiration dates.



Winners are responsible for all federal, state, local and income taxes associated with winning prize. Grand Prize winner will be required to furnish his/her Social Security Number for the sole purpose of preparation of tax forms as required by law. Except where prohibited by law, entry and acceptance of prize constitute permission to use winner's name, prize won, hometown, likeness, video tape, photographs, and statements for purposes of advertising, promotion and publicity (including online posting) in any and all media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification or permission.



GENERAL: Although subsequent attempts to enter may be received, only the first complete entry received from a particular entrant will be eligible; subsequent attempts by the same person to enter, including entries submitted with an alternate email address, will be disqualified.



Participating entrants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor and the Administrator, and release the Sponsor, the Administrator, and their affiliated companies, and all other businesses involved in this Promotion, as well as the employees, officers, directors and agents of each (the “Released Parties”), from all claims and liability relating to their participation in the promotion, and the acceptance and use/misuse of the prize offered. Winner assumes all liability for any injury or damage caused or claimed to be caused, by participation in this Promotion or use/misuse or redemption of the prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the Promotion or in the announcement of the prize.



In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the "Authorized Account Holder" of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. Authorized Account Holder means the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Sponsor may ask any entrant or potential winner to provide Sponsor with proof, to Sponsor’s satisfaction, that such party is the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the entry. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered, or mass entries or entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated devices are void. The Released Parties are not responsible for: (i) lost, late, misdirected, damaged or illegible entries; or (ii) error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or for technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry information by Sponsor on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any web site or any combination thereof; or (iii) any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating in the Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, you (i) agree to be bound by these official rules, including all eligibility requirements, and (ii) agree to be bound by the decisions of Sponsor and the Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Promotion. Failure to comply with these official rules may result in disqualification from the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to: (i) permanently disqualify from any Promotion it sponsors any person it believes has intentionally violated these official rules; and (ii) withdraw a method of entry if it becomes technically corrupted (including if a computer virus or system malfunction inalterably impairs its ability to conduct the Promotion). If for any reason this Promotion is not capable of running as planned due to an infection by a computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Promotion, the Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion, at which time, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received at the time of the Promotion termination.



LEGAL WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN INDIVIDUAL, WHETHER OR NOT AN ENTRANT, TO DAMAGE, DESTROY, TAMPER OR VANDALIZE THIS WEB SITE OR INTERFERE WITH THE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION, IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND DILIGENTLY PURSUE ALL REMEDIES AGAINST ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.



GOVERNING LAW AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor or the Released Parties in connection with the Promotion will be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other laws.



BY ENTERING THE PROMOTION, ENTRANT AGREES THAT TO THE EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW: (A) ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THE PROMOTION, OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (B) ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL THIRD-PARTY, OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED (IF ANY) NOT TO EXCEED TEN DOLLARS ($10.00), BUT IN NO EVENT WILL ATTORNEYS’ FEES BE AWARDED OR RECOVERABLE; (C) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY ENTRANT BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, AND ENTRANT HEREBY KNOWINGLY AND EXPRESSLY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO SEEK, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR SPECIAL DAMAGES, LOST PROFITS AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES, OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT OF POCKET EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED TEN DOLLARS ($10.00), AND/OR ANY RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED; AND (D) ENTRANTS’ REMEDIES ARE LIMITED TO A CLAIM FOR MONEY DAMAGES (IF ANY) AND ENTRANT IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ANY RIGHT TO SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR EQUITABLE RELIEF. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.



DISPUTES: The parties hereto each agree to finally settle all disputes only through arbitration; provided, however, the Released Parties shall be entitled to seek injunctive or equitable relief in the state and federal courts in New York County, New York and any other court with jurisdiction over the parties. In arbitration, there is no judge or jury and review is limited. The arbitrator’s decision and award is final and binding, with limited exceptions, and judgment on the award may be entered in any court with jurisdiction. The parties agree that, except as set forth above, any claim, suit, action or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Promotion shall be resolved solely by binding arbitration before a sole arbitrator under the streamlined Arbitration Rules Procedures of JAMS Inc. (“JAMS”) or any successor to JAMS. In the event JAMS is unwilling or unable to set a hearing date within fourteen (14) days of the filing of a “Demand for Arbitration”, then either party can elect to have the arbitration administered by the American Arbitration Association (“AAA”) or any other mutually agreeable arbitration administration service. If an in-person hearing is required, then it will take place in New York County, New York. The federal or state law that applies to these Official Rules will also apply during the arbitration. Disputes will be arbitrated only on an individual basis and will not be consolidated with any other proceedings that involve any claims or controversy of another party, including any class actions; provided, however, if for any reason any court or arbitrator holds that this restriction is unconscionable or unenforceable, then the agreement to arbitrate doesn’t apply and the dispute must be brought in a court of competent jurisdiction in New York County, New York. Sponsor agrees to pay the administrative and arbitrator’s fees in order to conduct the arbitration (but specifically excluding any travel or other costs of entrant to attend the arbitration hearing). Either party may, notwithstanding this provision, bring qualifying claims in small claims court.



PRIVACY: As a condition of entering the Promotion, each entrant gives consent for Sponsor to obtain and deliver his or her name, address and other information to third parties, including Administrator, for the purpose of administering this Promotion and to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including, without limitation, the storing of your personal information for purposes of complying with state record retention requirements. Any information entrant provides to Sponsor may be used to communicate with entrant in relation to this Promotion or on a Promotion winner’s list. Personal information collected from entrants are subject to the Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, which can be found at https://maven.io/company/pages/privacy.



OFFICIAL RULES REQUEST: To request a copy of the Official Rules, see

http://bracket.si.com/rules or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope by April 7, 2021, to: The SI Bracket Promotion Official Rules Request, PO Box 654, Social Circle, GA 30025-0654.



WINNER CONFIRMATION REQUEST: For a written confirmation of the winner (available after April 7, 2021), send a stamped, self-addressed envelope (no later than May 5, 2021), to: The SI Bracket Challenge Promotion Winner Confirmation Request, PO Box 654, Social Circle, GA 30025-0654.



SPONSOR: Maven Coalition, Inc., 225 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10281.



ADMINISTRATOR: US Sweepstakes & Fulfillment Company, 625 Panorama Trail, Suite 2100, Rochester, NY 14625.



Void outside the US, in Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and wherever else prohibited by law.