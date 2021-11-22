Battle 4 Atlantis: Breaking Down Syracuse's Potential Matchups, Schedule

Syracuse basketball is slated to participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis this week in an event packed with talented teams. Syracuse plays VCU in its first game, but what about after that? Here is a look at how the schedule and bracket looks throughout the event. It can get a bit complicated based on all of the possible scenarios, so I will try to simplify it as much as possible.

Note: All times listed are Eastern.

Syracuse's first game is against VCU on Wednesday, November 24th. The game tips at 5:00 p.m.

IF SYRACUSE BEATS VCU (WINNER'S BRACKET)

Game 2: Syracuse would play the winner of Baylor vs Arizona State. That game tips at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 25th.

Game 3 Scenario 1: If Syracuse beats either Baylor or Arizona State, the Orange would play either Michigan State, Loyola, Auburn or UConn in the championship game. The two winners of Michigan State vs Loyola and Auburn vs UConn would face off, and the winner of that game would play Syracuse. The title game tips at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26th.

Game 3 Scenario 2: If Syracuse loses to either Baylor or Arizona State, the Orange would still play one of the same four teams in the 3rd/4th place game. The two winners of Michigan State vs Loyola and Auburn vs UConn would face off, and the loser of that game would play Syracuse. The 3rd/4th place game tips at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 26th.

IF SYRACUSE LOSES TO VCU (LOSER'S BRACKET)

Game 2: Syracuse would play the loser of Baylor vs Arizona State. That game tips at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 25th.

Game 3 Scenario 1: If Syracuse beats the loser of Baylor vs Arizona State, it would be play either Michigan State, Loyola, Auburn or UConn in the 5th/6th place game. The two losers of Michigan State vs Loyola and Auburn vs UConn would face off, and the winner of that game would play Syracuse. The 5th/6th place game tips at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, November 26th.

Game 3 Scenario 2: If Syracuse loses to the loser of Baylor vs Arizona State, it would play one of the same four teams in the 7th/8th place game. The two losers of Michigan State vs Loyola and Auburn vs UConn would face off, and the loser of that game would play Syracuse. The 7th/8th place game tips at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26th.

If you’d prefer all of that in bracket form. Here you are.