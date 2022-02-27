WATCH: Benny Williams Shows Off Athleticism With Reverse Layup vs. Duke

Syracuse freshman Benny Williams had a career high 14 points and six rebounds in 30 minutes of action in the Orange's loss to Duke in the Carrier Dome Saturday night. His first bucket was of the spectacular variety. He cut along the baseline, received the pass from Jimmy Boeheim and put in a reverse layup that showed his athletic potential. You can watch that play in the video above.

For Orange fans looking for a sign of what made Williams such a highly touted recruit, you saw it against Duke. Not only did he make that reverse layup, but he showed signs in other areas of his game as well. He was active defensively, he drove and pulled up for a mid-range jumper that fell, he scored in transition and was 4-5 from the free throw line. He was a significant bright spot in an otherwise dreadful night for Syracuse.

"I think Benny can get there," head coach Jim Boeheim said after the game. "He's not there. He did some nice, he actually had a good practice yesterday. We were going to get him out, we put him in every game anyway. But I thought tonight, we got him the back door early and he made his jumper. He shot it better. He has struggled shooting, he's been shooting a little better in practice. I think he can be a good player."

