Benny Williams to Miss Remainder of Season With Injury

Syracuse freshman forward Benny Williams will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a lower body injury suffered against North Carolina, Syracuse Athletics announced on Thursday. The Orange takes on Miami on Saturday in the regular season finale before heading to the ACC Tournament. Williams averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in just under 11 minutes per game.

The availability of Symir Torrence for the Miami game is also in doubt after suffering a head injury against Duke. The Orange is already without starting center Jesse Edwards, who was lost for the season after injuring his wrist at Boston College.

Williams came to Syracuse as a highly touted recruit, but it has been an up and down freshman campaign. He has flashed athleticism but saw his playing time vary as he adjusted to the college game and the Orange’s system. Still, Williams has remained positive all year about the coaching staff, the program and his development. He will be expected to take on a much larger role next season with several veterans departing.

The 6-8 forward had his best game of the season recently, scoring a career high 14 points on 5-7 shooting and grabbing a career high six rebounds in 30 minutes during Syracuse’s loss to Duke in the Carrier Dome. He also made all four of his free throw attempts. He will attempt to build off of that outing during the offseason.

