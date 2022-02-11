Bleav in Syracuse Episode 34: Breaking Down Jesse Edwards Loss

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 34, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! With Jesse Edwards out for the rest of the season, Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff take a look at the how the Orange can adjust as well as reassessing the remaining schedule.

The Bleav in Syracuse podcast is back! After taking you through the 2021 Orange football season, hosts Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff are excited to break down Syracuse basketball and more. The podcast has rebranded to incorporate anything related to Syracuse Athletics. That means topics could include basketball, lacrosse, recruiting or anything else related to the Orange. The main focus in the immediate future, however, will be the 2021-22 basketball season.

The guys start by taking a deep dive into Syracuse's 6-5 start in episode 25, including what each game seemed to say about the Orange, issues with the team moving forward, ACC play right around the corner and much more. The 2-0 start, the shocking loss to Colgate, the Battle 4 Atlantis performance, bouncing back against Indiana and Florida State, two straight losses to Villanova and Georgetown, the COVID pause and blowing out Brown. What it all means and the state of the team at this point. Episode 26 takes a look at the loss to Virginia. Episode 27 breaks down a loss at Miami, while episode 28 takes a look at the loss at Wake Forest. Episode 29 focused on a win over Pittsburgh and loss to Florida State. Episode 30 looked at Syracuse's win over Clemson. Episode 31 recapped losses at Duke and at Pittsburgh. Episode 32 broke down a blowout win over Wake Forest. Episode 33 took a look at Syracuse's three game winning streak.

