Boeheim on Guerrier: 'He Can Be An All-American Player'

Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier has had a strong sophomore campaign. He has shown significant improvement in all facets of his game compared to his freshman year, and Orange head coach Jim Boeheim has taken notice.

"He's a tremendous player," Boeheim said during an NCAA Tournament press conference on Wednesday. "I think his shooting has gotten significantly better. He, obviously, helps us inside tremendously, but he helps our team when he can make a perimeter shot too. It's a big boost for us. He's not there yet, but I think he's going to be a really, really good shooter. He's moving in that direction, it's just not quite there yet. I remember Demetris Nichols when he was younger he shot about 17 or 18 percent and he ended up shooting 38 or 40 percent from the three after he got a couple years in.

"I really think Quincy's a tremendous player. He's had a tremendous year rebounding wise. Defensively he's gotten better every game. He can even get better around the basket, going to the basket, because he didn't do that. He's just done that since he's been with us. Coach Autry's really worked hard with him and he's gotten better. He's got a huge upside in terms of being able to get to the basket, being around the basket. His three point shooting will get significantly better in time. He's had a great year but he's got a lot more in him. He can be an All-American player if he just keeps doing what he's doing."

Guerrier averaged 14.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and one block per game this season while shooting 49.8% from the floor. His three point shooting improved from 12.5% as a freshman to 30.3%. Guerrier will be a key player for Syracuse when it faces six seeded San Diego State Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.