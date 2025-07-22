Boeheim's Army Cannot Complete Comeback, Fall to We Are D3 in TBT Play
Top-seeded Boeheim’s Army was upset by #4-seed We Are D3 on Monday night in second round play in the Syracuse Regional of The Basketball Tournament. 81-78. The Army led by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but D3 pulled within six by half, took their first lead with just over three minutes left in the third quarter, then dictated the late stages of the game by taking a seven-point lead to open the fourth.
Ty Nichols was a force for We Are D3, lighting up the night with 36 points on 13-for-20 shooting from the field to go with a game-high five assists. D3 also owned the glass, outrebounding Boeheim’s Army, 45-30, including grabbing 18 offensive rebounds.
3-point shooting cools off after blistering first round
The perimeter shooting that drove the Army to their opening round victory was much more pedestrian in this game, as their 3-point shooting percentage was almost halved by We Are D3. Boeheim’s Army finished the game 10-of-31 from long range, good for a 32.3 percent mark, after shooting 62.1 percent from 3-point range in their opening victory.
The Army did post a hot 5-of-7 streak from long range in the first half, but finished the game by making just three of their final 13 attempts from beyond the arc. Jacob Gilyard (4-of-8) and Buddy Boeheim (5-of-10) were the only players to fond consistent success from outside, while the rest of the roster combined to go just 1-of-13.
Army strated fast, but slowed as the game wore on
Boeheim’s Army jumped out to a quick start, tallying the first eight points of the night and eventually taking a double-digit lead midway through the opening quarter. The Army used a 9-2 run to secure a 12-point lead late in the second quarter, but We Are D3 halved the margin before the break, pulling within 41-35.
After tying the game at the end of the third quarter, We Are D3 asserted themselves with seven straight points to open the fourth. They outscored Boeheim’s Army prior to the Elam Ending in the second half, 37-27.
We Are D3 held a 72-68 lead going into the Elam Ending and built a seven-point cushion at one point. Boeheim’s Army rallied to tie the game at 78 a side, but a foul shot and a second-chance lay-up claimed the win for We Are D3.
Gilyard led the Army with 19 points while Boeheim added 17. Chris McCullough added 12 and Jimmy Boeheim nine.
