Boeheim's Army is Back!

Boeheim's Army will play in The Basketball Tournament this summer. The Basketball Tournament is a single elimination tournament featuring teams comprised of former college and professional players. Boeheim's Army, a team of predominantly former Syracuse Orange players, will be competing for the seventh straight year. The grand prize for the winner of the tournament is $1 million. Boeheim's Army has never won it, but has made the event's equivalent of the Final Four.

Boeheim's Army has the third most wins in the tournament's history.

In the past, games have taken place in Syracuse at OCC. However, this year, games will be played at four regional sites. They include, Peoria, Illinois, Wichita, Kansas, Columbus, Ohio and Charleston, West Virginia. The championship site, which hosts the final eight teams, will be Dayton, Ohio.

Games start July 16th with the championship game taking place on August 3rd.

There is an addition to Boeheim's Army off the court that could provide big dividends. Adam Weitsman will become the Chairman of Business Operations, according to Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com. Weitsman is a businessman and social media influencer who is a huge Syracuse basketball fan. He has brought several celebrities to the Dome to take in games including Jimmy Fallon, Tom Brady and many others.

Boeheim's Army still has to be selected as one of the 64 teams in the field, but the team has never been left out in the past due to its rabid following by Syracuse fans. Which region they play in, as well as opponent and path to the title, are still to be determined.