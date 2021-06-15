Boeheim’s Army’s Roster Revealed

Boeheim’s Army has announced its roster for the 2021 The Basketball Tournament and it features former Syracuse basketball stars and one non-Orange alum. The initial roster is as follows:

Paschal Chukwu

Eric Devendorf

CJ Fair

Tyler Lydon

Chris McCullough

Tyrese Rice

Malachi Richardson

Andrew White

Boeheim’s Army still has the ability to add more to the roster and move are expected. But the team had to have a minimum of seven players to officially qualify, and eight were announced. The names should be familiar to Syracuse fans with the exception of Tyrese Rice. Rice played at Boston College from 2005-2009 and has played oversees ever since. He is a multiple time EuroLeague Champion, also won the Israeli League and has been an all-star at various stops. He stands 6-1, plays point guard and can really score. He was averaged 17.6 points and 5.4 assists as a sophomore, 21.0 points and 5.0 assists as a junior and 16.9 points and 5.4 assists as a senior. He was named to the All ACC Second Team as a sophomore and first team as a junior.

The head coach of Boeheim’s Army will be Jeremy Pope, a current assistant coach with the University of Portland who previously worked as a grad manager for Mike Hopkins at Washington. Former head coach Ryan Blackwell will be the team’s associate head coach.

Boeheim’s Army has also learned its region, which will be the Peoria, Illinois Region. The first game will be the weekend of July 24th. Other teams in the region include the Golden Eagles (Marquette alums, defending champs), Always Us (Oregon alums), and Always a Brave (Bradley alums).