Dayton Bound! Boeheim's Army Knocks Off Always A Brave to Advance in TBT.

Boeheim's Army topped Always A Brave 69-54 in the third round of The Basketball Tournament. With the win, Boeheim's Army advanced to the quarterfinals in Dayton where it will face the Golden Eagles.

Chris McCullough led Boeheim's Army with 19 points on 7-11 shooting with seven rebounds and two blocks. He scored six of the eight points during the Elam Ending. Keifer Sykes added 10 points and three assists while Eric Devendorf and CJ Fair each had seven off the bench.

Darrell Brown Jr. had 16 points, six rebounds and two assists to lead Always A Brave, a team of primarily Bradley alums. The game was played on Bradley's home floor, and the crowd was clearly partisan. That seemed to cause both teams to play with some extra energy.

The game was physical and chippy early, and remained physical throughout the game.

Boeheim's Army jumped out to a lead from the start, and took a 10 point advantage into halftime. The lead was pushed to as many as 17 in the third quarter, but Always A Brave would not go away. Always A Brave closed the third quarter on a 9-2 run to keep the deficit at 10 entering the final frame.

It never got closer than eight, however, as Boeheim's Army was able to keep Always A Brave at arm's length with timely buckets and stingy defense. Always A Brave shot just 35% from the floor and 23% from beyond the arc compared to 47% and 40% for Boeheim's Army. Boeheim's Army won the rebounding battle 36-34.