Bourama Sidibe Could Return for Syracuse on Wednesday

Syracuse has been without starting center Bourama Sidibe since the early moments of the season opener over two months ago. He left the game with an injury, and has not been able to return as he recovers from it. Orange head coach Jim Boeheim offered some positive news on his potential return after their win over NC State.

"We think Bourama might be able to play a little bit Wednesday," Boeheim said. "He practiced a little bit, but I don't think he was full ready to go. He said he might be able to play today, but he really didn't act like he was. We think he might be able to go a little on Wednesday."

That would be a much needed boost to the Syracuse front court, that has been using Marek Dolezaj as the starting center. While Sidibe would not likely come back to play 30-plus minutes per game right away, even 10-15 minutes to spell Dolezaj would be a significant help. It would add depth to the center position, allow Dolezaj to play his more natural position, potentially give Griffin some minutes in the back court, and give the Orange another player who can contribute.

The addition of Sidibe should help reduce a major weakness that has plagued the Orange all season, the lack of physicality and size inside. Expect Syracuse to ease Sidibe back into action, but if he can be ready to play major minutes in the near future, it will provide a major boost to the Orange down the stretch of the season.