Buddy Boeheim Named to All ACC Tournament First Team

Syracuse shooting guard Buddy Boeheim was named to the All ACC Tournament Team. He averaged 29 points per game in two ACC Tournament games while shooting 60.6% from the floor overall and 55% from three point range. He also averaged four assists and two rebounds per game. Buddy was spectacular in those two games as he led the Orange to a blowout win of NC State in the second round and a near upset of top seeded Virginia in the quarterfinals.

Buddy struggled early in the season, and his three point percentage was as low as 27% at one point. Boeheim heated up over the last 11 games and raised his percentage to over 37% on the season. During those 11 games, Buddy shot 46% from beyond the arc.

For the season, Buddy led Syracuse in scoring at over 17 per game. He set career highs in scoring, field goal percentage, three point percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds, assists and steals. He is hoping his season is not over as Syracuse is now awaiting its NCAA Tournament fate. The Selection Show is on Sunday and will be aired on CBS at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

The complete All-ACC Tournament Teams are as follows:

FIRST TEAM

Michael Devoe - Georgia Tech (MVP)

Jose Alvarado - Georgia Tech

Balsa Koprivica - Florida State

Armando Bacot - North Carolina

Buddy Boeheim - Syracuse

SECOND TEAM

Jordan Usher - Georgia Tech

Scottie Barnes - Florida State

Mark Williams - Duke

Isaiah Wong - Miami

Kameron McGusty - Miami