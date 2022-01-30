Buddy Boeheim Highlights vs. Wake Forest

Syracuse basketball picked up an impressive win Saturday night in the Carrier Dome with a 94-72 triumph over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Orange was led by Buddy Boeheim, who poured in 30 points on 12-21 shooting overall and 6-11 from beyond the arc. Buddy did more than just score, adding a game high seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. You can watch highlights of Buddy's performance in the video above.

While Buddy was good throughout, he was even more impressive in the second half. Nineteen of his 30 points came after halftime while shooting 8-12 overall and 3-5 from three point range. Twelve of those 19 points came during a key 18-3 run that put the Orange in complete control of the game. Cole Swider was also big in the second half, scoring 13 of his 18 after intermission.

With the win, the Orange improves to 10-11 (4-6) on the season, while the Demon Deacons drop to 17-5 (7-4). The outcome snaps a two game losing streak for Syracuse and a four game winning streak for Wake Forest.

Next up for Syracuse is a matchup at NC State. That game is on Wednesday, February 2nd and tips at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

