Buddy Boeheim Reacts to Senior Day Loss: 'This One Hurts'

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim was understandably distraught after the Orange's 75-72 loss to Miami on senior day. The Orange led for more than 92% of the game, had a 10 point lead with two minutes left and a five point lead, with the ball, with one minute remaining. Three turnovers in the final minute as a result of poor ball handling and the inability to handle pressure defense caused the collapse.

"I don't really care what our record is, what the game was, senior day whatever," Buddy said after the game. "This one hurts, it really does, because we were beating them the whole game. We were playing better than them. They're a really good team but we outplayed them the whole game."

More from Buddy in the video above.

