Buddy Boeheim Scores Nine Points in Pistons Loss to Cavaliers

Buddy Boeheim scored nine points on 3-11 shooting including 2-7 from three point range in the Detroit Pistons' 82-79 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Summer League action on Thursday. Buddy also contributed three rebounds and a blocked shot in 25 minutes. Buddy is now 6-17 (35%) from beyond the arc in Summer League play.

Brother Jimmy scored two points, grabbed one rebound and dished out one assist in 13 minutes off the bench.

The Pistons trailed by 15 after the first quarter and 19 points at halftime before storming back in the second half. In fact, Detroit took a one point lead with 58 seconds remaining before four straight free throws from the Cavs (both on Buddy Boeheim fouls) put Cleveland up for good.

Buddy signed a two-way contract with the Pistons after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. Jimmy was also undrafted and signed with Detroit as a Summer League roster addition.

During his final year at Syracuse, Buddy averaged 19.2 points (to lead the ACC), 3.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs. While Buddy could return to Syracuse due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated all season that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last. That indeed came to fruition after he signed with an agent.

Jimmy Boeheim transferred in to Syracuse from Cornell and averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc. He capped the season with his strongest performance in Orange, scoring 28 points against Duke in the ACC Tournament.

