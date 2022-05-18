Skip to main content

Buddy Boeheim Works Out For Three NBA Teams

The former Syracuse basketball star hit a ridiculous percentage of threes in one workout.

Former Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim has worked out for three NBA teams, according to Adam Zagoria. The New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors all got a closer look at Buddy, and he was absolutely scorching hot during his workout for the Knicks. 

Also according to Zagoria, Buddy Boeheim was 71-80 (89%) from three during his workout for the Knicks. Even if unguarded the. entire time, that is still an incredibly high percentage and speaks to Boeheim's shooting ability. That is his biggest asset when looking for a potential NBA landing spot. 

Buddy also participated in the NBA G-League Elite camp Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, he finished with eight points on 2-9 shooting (all from beyond the arc) during the scrimmage. Tuesday was a much better day for Buddy, who scored 20 points on 6-10 from three point range.

While Buddy could have returned to Syracuse due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he indicated all season that the 2021-22 campaign would be his last. That was indeed the case and he finished last season as the ACC's leading scorer. During the 2021-22 campaign, Buddy averaged 19.2 points, 3.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, all career highs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Buddy BC
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim Works Out For Three NBA Teams

By Mike McAllister15 seconds ago
SU_Track_VT_Invite_Day1_220114_20
Track & Field

Syracuse competes at the ACC Outdoor Championships - Day 3

By Shannon Imbornoni10 hours ago
Donnie Freeman
Recruiting

Donnie Freeman Looking to Schedule Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

By Mike McAllister14 hours ago
SU NW
Lacrosse

Syracuse, Northwestern Both Looking For Revenge in NCAA Quarterfinals Matchup

By Mike McAllisterMay 16, 2022
Makyi Lee
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Basketball & Football Notes

By Mike McAllisterMay 16, 2022
Member Exclusive
Tyrrell 1
Lacrosse

Syracuse Pulls Away From Princeton to Advance in NCAA Tournament

By Mike McAllisterMay 15, 2022
Hawryschuk 1
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse vs Princeton (NCAA Tournament Second Round)

By Mike McAllisterMay 15, 2022
Zyian Moultrie-Goddard 1
Recruiting

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

By Mike McAllisterMay 14, 2022