Buddy & Jimmy Boeheim Join Cameo

The Name, Image and Likeness policy from the NCAA went into effect on Thursday, July 1st, and Syracuse athletes are already taking advantage of such opportunities. Syracuse basketball players Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim both joined Cameo.

What is Cameo? Its website describes the company as follows:

"Cameo is an American video-sharing website headquartered in Chicago. Cameo was created in 2016 by Steven Galanis, Martin Blencowe, and Devon Spinnler Townsend. The site allows celebrities to send personalized video messages to fans. As of May 2020, more than 30,000 celebrities have joined the platform."

For $60, you can have Buddy or Jimmy send a personalized message to a friend or family member. Head coach Jim Boeheim has been on Cameo for a while, but costs $200 for a personalized message. There are several former Syracuse stars on Camelo as well, and even Otto the Orange (for a $44 fee).

The Boeheims are taking advantage of the new NIL rules. Student-athletes can be paid for endorsing products including on social media, charging for autographs, holding skills camps and other methods. This, of course, as long as it follows state NIL laws. If a state does not have NIL laws in place, it is up to the individual institution to provide parameters.

The NCAA's interim policy will be in affect until federal legislation is passed or new NCAA rules are implemented.

"This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a press release. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment—both legal and legislative—prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”