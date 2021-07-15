Buddy, Jimmy, Jim Boeheim, and Adrian Autry, to Participate in USA East Coast's Tour of Spain

Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim will be teammates for the Red Squad, while Jim Boeheim will be the head coach, with Adrian Autry as an assistant, for the White Squad during USA East Coast's three game tour of Spain in August. The news was reported by Syracuse.com and the Daily Orange on Wednesday.

It is normal for USA East Coast to send a team comprised of current college players overseas to play against international competition. This year, however, there is a twist. Rather just sending one team, USA East Coast has been divided into three: the Red, White and Blue teams. Jim Boeheim and Adrian Autry will coach the White Team, while the Boeheim brothers will be teammates on the Red Team. The Red Team will be coached by Hall of Famer and current Memphis assistant Larry Brown.

Before heading to Spain in early August, there will be a quick training camp from July 31st to August 1st. The teams will face squads from Spain and France during the tour.

Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse in scoring for last season's Sweet-16 team. He averaged 17.8 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc. Buddy increased his points, rebounds, assists and steals per game while also improving his shooting overall, three point shooting and free throw shooting.

Jimmy Boeheim transferred from Cornell during the offseason. He did not play for Cornell last season, as the Ivy League cancelled it due to the pandemic.