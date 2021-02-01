Kamilla Cardoso Earns Second Straight ACC Freshman of the Week Honors

Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the second straight week, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. Cardoso averaged 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.5 blocks during Syracuse's wins over Pittsburgh and Notre Dame last week. She was named the freshman of the week the week before for averaging a double-double against North Carolina, Louisville and Clemson.

Cardoso, specifically her defense in the fourth quarter, was a big reason for Syracuse's comeback over Notre Dame. The Orange entered the quarter trailing by seven, but outscored the Irish 23-4 to pull off a 12 point victory. Cardoso finished the game with nine blocks, five of which came in the fourth. She also added 18 points and seven rebounds in the game as Syracuse improved to 9-3 (6-3) on the season. The Orange is next in action on Tuesday when they play at Georgia Tech with third place in the ACC on the line.

