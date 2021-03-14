Carmelo Anthony Passes Hakeem Olajuwon on NBA All-Time Scoring List

Former Syracuse star forward Carmelo Anthony passed Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list Saturday night. He did so during Portland's game at Minnesota. Olajuwon scored 26,946, and Melo passed that mark on a baseline jumper in the fourth quarter to pull the Trail Blazers to within two. Portland would take the lead shortly thereafter.

Anthony has come off the bench all season for Portland, and has thrived in the role. He averages nearly 14 points per game while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc in just 25 minutes per game. Melo was out of the NBA for a year after short stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Many thought his career was over, but Portland took a chance on him after the Blazers struggled during the start of the 2019-20 campaign. The addition of Melo sparked a turnaround, and Portland was able to make the playoffs where it lost to the eventual NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Melo was selected third overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. He spent more than seven seasons there before being traded to the New York Knicks, where he spent more than six years. For his career, Anthony is averaging over 23 points and six rebounds per game as one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the game.

Prior to his success in the NBA, Anthony spent one season at Syracuse where he led the Orange to the 2003 National Championship. Melo is also the most accomplished Olympic basketball player of all time as well.