Jerami Grant, Carmelo Anthony Duel as Lakers Top Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116 on Sunday with two former Syracuse stars playing significant roles. Jerami Grant scored a game high 36 points for the Pistons on 12-25 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Grant was 5-9 from beyond the arc. Carmelo Anthony came off the bench to score 18 points on 5-8 shooting (all from three point range) in 29 minutes. The Pistons dominated the second and third quarters, taking a 15 point lead into the fourth. The Lakers used a run, sparked by a pair of three pointers from Anthony and stellar play from Russell Westbrook, to rally for the win.

While the two former Orange standouts may have had strong performances, the headline grabber from this game was LeBron James being ejected after a cheap shot elbow caught Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the eye, causing a gash that bled heavily. Stewart started to go after James, which caused a scrum among the teams.

As things started to calm down, Stewart then charged after James again, but was unable to get to him. Stewart's reaction to the elbow led to his ejection as well. You can watch the full sequence below.

The elbow came on a free throw by Jerami Grant early in the third quarter. During the battle for rebounding position, James threw an elbow at the face of Stewart. That led to Stewart's reaction, and ultimately both being disqualified after the officials reviewed the sequence.

James played just 21 minutes, scoring 10 points and dishing out five assists. Stewart played 19 minutes, finishing with four points, four rebounds and a block.

With the win, the Lakes improved to 9-9 on the season. The Pistons fell to 4-12.