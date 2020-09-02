SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Son of Syracuse Basketball Legend Joins Program

All Orange Staff

Billy Owens was one of the best players in Syracuse basketball history. Now, his son, will join the program as a freshman for the upcoming season. Syracuse Athletics announced on Wednesday that Chaz Owens has joined the basketball team for the 2020-21 season. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Owens will be on scholarship, taking the last available spot on the roster. He is a 6-foot-6 wing who played his high school ball in Pennsylvania. He spent two seasons at Wissahickon High School and two at The Shipley School before prepping this past season at Scotland Campus. 

He appeared in 14 games during his freshman season at Wissahickon, including a 30 point, seven rebound performance in a playoff game. During his senior season at Shipley, Owens averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He had a season high 20 rebounds in a win over Friends Central, and 20 points against Barrack Hebrew. 

Chaz's father, Billy, was a legend at Syracuse. He averaged 17.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during his three year Orange career while shooting 50.5% from the floor. That includes a 23.3 point, 11.6 rebound year as a senior when he was Big East Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American. 

Billy would go on to be selected by the Sacramento Kings as the third overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft. Owens spent 10 seasons in the NBA and was a member of the All-Rookie Team in the 1991-92 season. He played for the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Seattle Supersonics, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons. Owens averaged 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds during his NBA career. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Boeheim Discusses Passing Of John Thompson

Coach Boeheim joined Get Up! and The Dan Patrick Show to discuss the passing of his dear friend John Thompson.

Steven Shoemaker

Could Syracuse Football Strike in 2020?

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers addresses NBA boycotts, spoke with team about Jacob Blake shooting.

Jacob Payne

by

Talha Rao

Lacrosse College Coaches Contact Date For Class of 2022 Recruits Stays at Sept. 1st Through Covid-19

The Intercollegiate Men's Lacrosse Coaches Association voted to keep the first contact date with potential recruits at September 1st this year. How will that decision impact players trying to get recruited during a pandemic?

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Defense Dominates First Training Camp Scrimmage

Syracuse football completed the first scrimmage of training camp with a number of youngsters making plays.

All Orange Staff

by

Steven Shoemaker

Syracuse Assistant Adrian Autry Discusses Incoming Talent

New players will bring the talent and the skill needed after Elijah Hughes departs

Tawny Davis

Cuse Clicks: August 31, 2020

The top Syracuse related stories, articles and videos from around the web.

All Orange Staff

Could Olympic Sports be Affected Should Basketball or Football not have a Season

What can happen if the two biggest sports decided not to have their seasons

Tawny Davis

Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Floyd Little in The Express, Passes Away

One of Hollywood's best loses battle with colon cancer.

All Orange Staff

by

Steven Shoemaker

Former Syracuse Football Star Zaire Franklin Leading Colts Charge on Community Impact

Zaire Franklin showing the same leadership with the Colts as he did at Syracuse

All Orange Staff

Alan Griffin Focuses on Social Injustice

Syracuse Transfer Alan Griffin Discusses Social Injustice During Press Conference

Talha Rao