Billy Owens was one of the best players in Syracuse basketball history. Now, his son, will join the program as a freshman for the upcoming season. Syracuse Athletics announced on Wednesday that Chaz Owens has joined the basketball team for the 2020-21 season.

Owens will be on scholarship, taking the last available spot on the roster. He is a 6-foot-6 wing who played his high school ball in Pennsylvania. He spent two seasons at Wissahickon High School and two at The Shipley School before prepping this past season at Scotland Campus.

He appeared in 14 games during his freshman season at Wissahickon, including a 30 point, seven rebound performance in a playoff game. During his senior season at Shipley, Owens averaged 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He had a season high 20 rebounds in a win over Friends Central, and 20 points against Barrack Hebrew.

Chaz's father, Billy, was a legend at Syracuse. He averaged 17.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during his three year Orange career while shooting 50.5% from the floor. That includes a 23.3 point, 11.6 rebound year as a senior when he was Big East Player of the Year and a Consensus All-American.

Billy would go on to be selected by the Sacramento Kings as the third overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft. Owens spent 10 seasons in the NBA and was a member of the All-Rookie Team in the 1991-92 season. He played for the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Seattle Supersonics, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons. Owens averaged 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds during his NBA career.