Kansas State Transfer Christianna Carr Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse women's basketball has landed one of the top scorers in the transfer portal. Kansas State transfer Christianna Carr announced her commitment on Thursday. The 6-1 guard spent three seasons at Kansas State and was an All Big 12 Honorable Mention last season after averaging 15.2 points per game.

Carr also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists last season while shooting 38.8% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc. Carr was named to the Big-12 All Freshman Team after her rookie season when she averaged 9.8 points per game. She is 10th on the school's all-time three point field goals made list, and is just 28 points shy of 1,000 for her career.

Carr was a former 5-star recruit in the 2018 class and ranked as the 28th best player that cycle by ESPNW. She signed with Kansas State over Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State and South Carolina, among others. As a recruit, ESPNW described her as follows:

"Smooth floor game with superior size in the backcourt; consistent mid-range game extends beyond the arc; among the elite guards in the 2018 class."

More from her bio on the Kansas State Athletics website:

HIGH SCHOOL

2018 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Trophy Midseason Watch List... 2018 McDonald’s All-America Watch List... 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year finalist (Kansas)... 2018 American Family Insurance All-USA Kansas Girls Basketball First Team… Finished third in the 2018 American Family Insurance 3-Point Contest... #20 overall player in the nation by Prospects Nation... #22 overall player in the nation by ESPNW Hoopgurlz... #3 wing in the nation by Prospects Nation... #8 guard in the nation by ESPNW Hoopgurlz... 2018 Miss Kansas Basketball finalist... Two-time KBCA Class 6A All-State... 2018 KBCA All-Star team selection... 2018 Topeka Capital-Journal All-Class 6A First Team... 2018 Sports in Kansas All-State All-Class First Team... 2018 Sports in Kansas All-State Class 6A First Team... Two-time Wichita Eagle All-State Class 6A... Two-time Topeka Capital-Journal All-State... Two-time All-Centennial League First Team... Two-time Manhattan Mercury All-Flint Hills Player of the Year... Averaged 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the 2017-18 season... 2017 Wichita Eagle All-State... 2017 Centennial League Newcomer of the Year... Averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and dished out 57 assists and pocketed 44 steals... Scored over 1,000 points in her high school career



PERSONAL

Born November 16, 1999, in Eden Prairie, Minnesota... Daughter of Chris and Tanya Carr... Has three siblings: Tamika, Tayler and Cameron... Father, Chris, is in his third year on head coach Jeff Mittie's staff and his third as an assistant coach with K-State women's basketball... Father, Chris, played six seasons in the NBA and finished second in the 1997 All-Star Saturday Night Slam Dunk Contest... Major is communication studies.