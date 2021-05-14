Relationship With Coach Q Led Christianna Carr to Syracuse

Syracuse landed one of the top scorers in the transfer portal on Thursday when Kansas State transfer guard Christianna Carr committed to the Orange. After averaging over 15 points per game last season, Carr decided the best move for her career was to find a new collegiate home. While being pursued by several schools after entering the portal, it was Carr's relationship with Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman that proved to be the difference.

"I had a really good relationship with coach Q," Carr said. "Just talking to him throughout my recruiting process, he was one that was always asking how I was doing. Just questions outside of basketball, we really connected. We talked about a lot of life things. I feel like he really wanted to listen to what I wanted to accomplish at Syracuse and I trusted that he was going to be able to do that for me. Help me accomplish my dreams. That was what it really boiled down to. My connection with coach Q and just how much I mean to him."

During the recruiting process, Carr and Hillsman spoke often. When the conversation was focused on basketball, Hillsman outlined Carr's role on next year's squad.

"The first thing a coach is going to go to is my shot," Carr said. "I think that's one of my biggest strengths playing at the collegiate level. We talked about different ways he can find shots for me. He talked about how he watched all my game clips of last year. He said he watched all the shots I've taken last year and how much my game has evolved over the last three years. Playing in space more because I'm going to be playing around good players. That's really what he's envisioned for me is just making things easier for me. That was ultimately playing in space, being able to attack, getting into my mid-range and being able to score at all three levels."

Syracuse's ability to land Carr is important for next season's roster, and the Orange beat out SEC, Big-10 and Big-12 schools for her services.

"Baylor was recruiting me pretty hard," Carr said. "LSU, Texas, Ohio State, Minnesota, Rutgers, a lot of different schools from all over."

As a transfer recruit, it was all about what Carr wanted. She had the support of her parents go wherever she found the best fit.

"They were really happy for me," Carr said. "They were excited. Being 21 and playing in college basketball, you already know what it's like to be in college. You know what it's like to move into a school, meet teammates, go through all that stuff. Ultimately, it was my time to be selfish and figure out what I want in a school. I feel like when you're 16 or 17 years old, things are different. It's more family oriented, the decision. This time around my parents really wanted it to be about me and making myself happy. So they were going to support wherever I ended up. They were excited that it was Syracuse even though it's a little farther than what they planned, they're ready."

Carr is a communications major and Syracuse has the best communications school in the country. That educational aspect was a nice bonus for picking the Orange, but was not the main factor.

"Honestly I would say the main reasons I left K-State is having a good team culture and having a good relationship with my coach," Carr said. "Those were the two things that I knew if I had those two things, everything else would fall into place. I just felt like coach Q was a coach that cared about me and that was really what drew me to Syracuse. He was prepared to have that conversation with me basketball wise and he cared about getting me to the next level.

"That's my goal is to be able to get drafted in the next two years. That's really what drew me to Syracuse. The academic stuff is an added bonus. Being able to walk across the stage in Syracuse, New York will be great for me and I'm really excited."

What should Syracuse fans know about the newest addition to the women's basketball roster?

"I'm very passionate about the game," Carr said. "I play with a lot of energy and I think that reflects whenever I'm on the court. I'm passionate about winning. I love to win. I'm going to do whatever I can to help that. About my game I'd say I love to make open shots. I love to encourage my teammates. I love when the ball goes in the basket, I'm sure that's every basketball player. Happy feelings when scoring the ball.

"I would say I'm a three level scorer. I'm ready to translate that over from the Big-12 to the ACC and see how well I can do there. Off the court, very bubbly personality. Very outgoing. I'm a hugger, so hopefully these covid restrictions will loosen up a little bit so I can be able to interact with the fans a little bit more. I'm excited about that, getting to know a new fan base."