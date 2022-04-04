Cole Swider Discusses Decision to Turn Pro

Syracuse forward Cole Swider announced on Sunday that he is foregoing his final year of eligibility in order to enter the NBA Draft and pursue his professional aspirations. All Syracuse caught up with Swider to discuss his decision, reaction from the Orange coaches, his time with the program and more.

Q: Why did you decide to turn pro?

Swider: "Talking to my parents and talking to coach Boeheim, the age thing was definitely one of the biggest factors of me deciding to go to the NBA, choosing to go pro and sign with an agent. I had a pretty good year this year, obviously the wins and losses weren't what we wanted, but I think being 6-9, averaging 14 (points) and seven (rebounds), shooting 40% from three, I've shown what I can do. I put myself into position to be looked at by the NBA. Being able to graduate this year and kind of put my name in the draft, I got pretty good feedback. So hearing those things, kind of led to my decision."

Q: What was the reaction from the Syracuse coaches when you told them about your decision?

Swider: "They were all on board. I kept constant communication with all of the coaches the entire time I was going back and forth. Coach Boeheim thought at the beginning that I wasn't going to come back at all. So, to have that constant communication was great. Coach Boeheim was really influential to me. He told me if I come back it's more about what I want to do in college, it wouldn't be for my pro aspirations. He was great in showing me all options. Same with G-Mac and Red and Allen Griffin as well."

Q: How close was the decision? How strong of a consideration was there about potentially coming back?

Swider: "It was a very strong consideration. This year at Syracuse has meant everything to me and my family. It's been a wonderful year. The fans have been unbelievable even though we didn't have the season we wanted to have. Playing for coach Boeheim and G-Mac and all the coaches, playing in the Dome, was a dream come true for me. The urge to come back and win and make the Tournament and do all those things was a very high possibility for me. But after hearing the feedback I heard, it made it hard not to sign with an agent and going pro."

Q: Are you open to playing overseas if the NBA does not work out?

Swider: "Of course. I love basketball. Basketball has gotten me so far in life. I plan on playing until I can't. Obviously the NBA is plan A, but if I can get a high level European job and make a lot of money that way, I'm open to it. NBA is the first thing on my mind and I'm going to keep going to that goal."

Q: When you look back on your time at Syracuse, what will you take away?

Swider: "As a basketball player, I just learned a lot from coach Boeheim, coach G-Mac, Red, all the coaches. How to be a man, how to conduct yourself off the court. Obviously playing the 2-3 zone was different, a different concept of basketball. At Villanova, we had a way of playing and at Syracuse, we had a whole different way. It was great to learn from another legend. Obviously we lost so many close games. You learn a lot from the games that you lose, eight games under five points or whatever it was. Personally, I just learned a lot about who I was as a person. When you go through shooting slumps, when you're counted on every single game and you don't have the results you particularly want, you learn a lot about yourself and who you are as a fighter, as a man and how you want to continue and carry yourself throughout life. I think Syracuse University has provided me with a stage and a platform. Provided me with a couple too many lessons but lessons that have helped me just grow as a person."

