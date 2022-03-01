Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange, North Carolina Tar Heels

Cole Swider Highlights at North Carolina

Syracuse basketball's forward had a tremendous game against the Tar Heels.

Cole Swider tried to help Syracuse basketball ruin North Carolina's senior night with a 36 point effort on 14-21 shooting including 7-11 from three point range. It did not work, however, as the Tar Heels squeaked out an overtime victory 88-79. Still, it was Swider's best performance in an Orange uniform. You can watch highlights of his outing in the video above. 

In a back and forth game, Syracuse seemed to be making the plays down the stretch to pull off the road upset. The Orange had the ball up by one with 16 seconds left. After head coach Jim Boeheim called timeout to set a play, Joe Girard inbounded the ball to Buddy Boeheim. The pass was right at Buddy's feet and bounced off his foot out of bounds. Moments later, Caleb Love, who had struggled shooting all night, hit a long three to give the Tar Heels a two point lead.

Girard raced down the other end and hit a jumper with one second left to send it into overtime. In the extra session, Love stayed hot and the Orange offense stalled, leading to UNC's victory. 

With the loss, Syracuse drops to 15-15 (9-10) on the season. The regular season finale is on Saturday when Syracuse hosts Miami.

Read More

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Swider Highlights
Basketball

Cole Swider Highlights at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
41 seconds ago
Swider UNC
Basketball

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

By Mike McAllister
13 minutes ago
UNC End of Game
Basketball

Jim Boeheim Discusses End of Regulation at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
1 hour ago
Girard UNC
Basketball

Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
1 hour ago
Mintz Visit
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Judah Mintz Visit & Other Recruiting Notes

By Mike McAllister
16 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Buddy UNC
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
Feb 27, 2022
Benny Duke
Basketball

Five Takeaways: Duke 97 Syracuse 72

By Mike McAllister
Feb 27, 2022
Emma Tyrrell
Lacrosse

Tyrrell Sisters Lead Syracuse Women's Lacrosse to Overtime Win at Notre Dame

By Mike McAllister
Feb 27, 2022