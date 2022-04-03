Cole Swider Not Returning to Syracuse Basketball

Cole Swider is not returning to Syracuse basketball, he posted on social media. He is electing to forego his final year of eligibility and turn professional. He stated in the post he will sign with an agent, which means there is no chance he changes his mind and comes back.

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistent large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role opportunity. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

Head coach Jim Boeheim said during the season that Swider was only planning on staying one season with the Orange and therefore was likely to depart. As the season grew closer to an end, that statement was amended to indicate Swider had not made a decision about the 2022-23 campaign. That decision has now been made and he will not be back to play for Syracuse.

