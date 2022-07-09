Cole Swider Continues to Shoot Well From the Outside in Summer League Play

Former Syracuse forward Cole Swider had another strong outside shooting game in the NBA Summer League on Friday. In a 104-84 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Swider 3-7 from beyond the arc on his way to 11 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes. He was just 4-11 from the field overall and did foul out, however.

Still, Swider continues to show he can shoot the ball at a very high level. In four Summer League games, he is shooting 54.5% from three point range and has scored in double figures three times. The broadcast on ESPN2 was also complimentary of his abilities and how they translate to the NBA. They even cited a scout who believes Swider is a fit for the NBA and will have a place in the league. The 6-9 forward signed a two-way contract with the Lakers after not being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Swider came to Syracuse last offseason as a transfer from Villanova. He was not playing a consistently large role with the Wildcats and elected to look elsewhere for that opportunity. With the departures of Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse had the roster space and role available. With Swider's relationships with the coaching staff, it was a slam dunk for both sides.

Still, it took Swider a bit to get comfortable. He started the year 3-22 from beyond the arc but really turned it on over the last half of the season. In the final 13 games, Swider shot 40-77 (52%) from three point range and had several games where he took over offensively. He even seemed to get more comfortable on the defensive end as well and rebounded at a high level all season.

In total, Swider averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 44% from the floor overall and 41% from three. He also shot over 86% from the free throw line.

