CuseCast: Episode 75

Michael McAllister

In this episode of the CuseCast Podcast, former Syracuse basketball star Arinze Onuaku previews the 2020-21 season. Former Syracuse running back Damien Rhodes discusses what is wrong with the offense and how to fix it. CNY Central's Niko Tamurian discusses Syracuse football, Syracuse men's and women's basketball. .

Podcast sponsored by former Syracuse basketball star Arinze Onuaku's clothing line Studio AO (AOStudio21.com).

You can listen and subscribe through the links below, or listen to the video at the top of the page.

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

SUBSCRIBE & LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS

FOLLOW & LISTEN ON iHEART RADIO

The CuseCase podcast provides insight into Syracuse Athletics, including Syracuse basketball, football and recruiting. We have guests that range from local media, national media, recruiting experts, coaches, recruits and more to provide further insight.

The plan is to have a new episode at least once a week, most often on Wednesdays. That could be modified slightly depending on circumstances. For example, when I went to record Tuesday night, the power went out in my neighborhood. So, change of plans and I recorded Wednesday night.

Also, we have the ability to post multiple episodes per week to react to breaking news such as a new commitment, major upset, big win, transfers, etc. Regardless, subscribing to the podcast will give you well rounded coverage on basketball, football and of course, recruiting.

We will include our other writers in various episodes from time to time, and have lacrosse coverage as well. We will embed the episode in a story on the site each week, but there are links above to subscribe on Spotify, iTunes and iHeart Radio. You can get alerts from those platforms whenever a new episode is produced. 

