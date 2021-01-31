Syracuse Defense Sparks Fourth Quarter Comeback

Entering the fourth quarter, Notre Dame was shooting 53.8% from the floor and shredding Syracuse's press zone defense. They got good looks around the basket, found open shooters and were forcing Orange defenders out of position. The Irish started the final frame with a seven point lead.

Then everything changed.

The Syracuse defense tightened up and played one of its best quarters of the entire season as they held the Irish to just four points on 2-14 shooting including 0-4 from beyond the arc. The Orange outrebounded the Irish 19-8 in the quarter as well.

Central to Syracuse's strong defensive quarter was the dominance of freshman center Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso blocked five shots in the fourth, including four during a critical stretch that saw Syracuse turn a two point deficit into a seven point lead.

Notre Dame turned it over four times in the fourth as Syracuse's pressure took its toll on the Irish. In addition to Cardoso's dominance in the middle, on ball pressure from Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis seemed to rattle the Notre Dame guards.

The strong defense allowed the Syracuse offense to get into rhythm, as the Orange scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to turn the seven point deficit into a 12 point lead.

Turning it on in the fourth quarter on both ends is an important trait to have. Good teams are able to flip a switch when it matters the most, and Syracuse certainly has done that in the last two games. They ended the win over Pittsburgh on a 20-2 run, and ended the in over Notre Dame on a 17-2 streak.

Key in both runs was a stingy defense that forces turnovers, controls the paint and puts pressure on opposing guards. For Syracuse to reach its full potential, it will need more of that going forward.