Update on Injury Status of Houston's Starting PG

Houston point guard DeJon Jarreau may be the Cougars most important player. The 6-5 lead guard does it all for Houston. He scores nearly 11 points per game, leads the team with over four assists, grabs five rebounds, shoots nearly 37% from three point range and plays terrific defense.

Jarreau suffered a hip injury in Houston's NCAA Tournament opener against Cleveland State, and was in obvious pain throughout the comeback win over Rutgers. That left a giant question mark as Houston gets set to face Syracuse in the Sweet-16 on Saturday. How healthy would Jarreau be for that matchup?

Head coach Kelvin Sampson provided an update to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

"Just spoke to UH coach Kelvin Sampson, who said that DeJon Jarreau hasn't practiced the past three days," Thamel wrote on Twitter. "He's hoping he'll be at 70 or 75-percent for the Syracuse game. 'I expect him to play,' Sampson said. 'It’s just a matter of how close to being adequate he is going to be.'"

Houston was in a world of trouble against Rutgers, falling behind by double digits midway through the second half. The Scarlet Knights led by eight with 4:30 left and three with under two minutes to play. With the ball and the lead late, Rutgers turned it over, leading to a go ahead bucket for Houston. Rutgers would turn it over again on the next possession and the Cougars escaped with a win.

Now Houston gets Syracuse, one of the hottest teams left in the NCAA Tournament. The game tips Saturday night at 9:55 p.m. and will be broadcast on TBS.