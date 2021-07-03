DJ Kennedy Joins Boeheim’s Army

Boeheim’s Army has added one of the most decorated players in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) history. The team announced on Saturday that DJ Kennedy has been added to the roster. Kennedy is a four time TBT champion with Overseas Elite, who is not participating this year.

Kennedy, a 6-5 guard/wing, was part of Overseas Elite from the get-go. When they won the TBT four years in a row from 2015 to 2018, Kennedy was one of the standout performs. He was named Tournament MVP in 2015 and 2018, and named to the All-Tournament squad in 2016, 2017 and 2018. In 2019, when Overseas Elite lost its first TBT game in its history, Kennedy was still named to the All-Tournament Team. Kennedy scored 24 points in the 2015 title game and averaged over 15 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 2017.

A former Big East rival of Syracuse while starring at St. John’s, Kennedy had four very productive seasons with the Red Storm. His best year was his junior season, when he averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting over 38% from three point range.

Kennedy is the second former Overseas Elite player to join Boeheim’s Army. DeAndre Kane was added to roster a couple weeks ago.

Kennedy is added to a Boeheim’s Army roster that includes Paschal Chukwu, Eric Devendorf, CJ Fair, DeAndre Kane, Tyler Lydon, Chris McCullough, Tyrese Rice, Malachi Richardson, Keifer Sykes and Andrew White. Boeheim’s Army will begin play the weekend of July 24th in the Peoria, Illinois region.