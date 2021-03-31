An Early Look at Syracuse Women's Basketball's Roster

The Orange has 10 players in the portal, but still has a talented core.

Syracuse women's basketball is experiencing unprecedented turnover with 10 players in the transfer portal, including several contributors from last season. What will Syracuse's roster look like next season? How will the Orange have enough players without a ton of transfers? The answer may surprise. Here is a look at the current makeup of the roster, with the expectation that two or three more post players could be added through the transfer portal.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

G Shalexxus Aaron: Transfer guard from USC who is an elite three point shooter. Good length at 6-1. Has two years of high major playing experience.

F Amani Bartlett: 6-3 incoming freshman forward, ranked #51 recruit in the 2021 class by ESPNW. Scouting report as a high school prospect is she is a good rebounder and slasher type offensively.

C Kamilla Cardoso: One of the best freshmen in the country last season, Cardoso was named ACC Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. She returns after averaging 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. One of two McDonald's All-Americans on the roster.

G Shayeann Day-Wilson: Incoming freshman guard who has a chance to start right away. Ranked the #41 player in the 2021 class by ESPNW. Has a reputation as a quick, penetrating guard who can distribute or finish, and has a jumper that extends to the three point line.

G Teisha Hyman: Appeared in 23 games as a true freshman before an injury prematurely ended her season. Averaged 6.3 points and 1.3 steals in 20 minutes per game off the bench. She redshirted last year to rehab the injury.

G Ava Irvin: Reserve guard who played sparingly this past season as a true freshman.

F Latasha Lattimore: Syracuse's highest rated commit in the 2021 class, Lattimore was ranked #38 overall by ESPNW. The incoming freshman will add length and depth to the front court. She is listed at 6-4, runs the floor very well and has a reputation as an excellent finisher around the rim.

G Laura Salmeron: Salmeron is from Spain and was originally part of Syracuse's 2020 recruiting class. However, she stayed overseas due to the pandemic and will now join the program this summer. Scouting report says she is a quick guard who can penetrate, score and is an excellent passer.

G Julianna Walker: An incoming freshman guard who is a prolific scorer. Walker did not play as a high school senior due to the pandemic. However, she averaged 35 points, 7.1 assists and 7.4 steals per game as a junior.

F Priscilla Williams: One of two McDonald's All-Americans on the roster. Returning starter who averaged 8.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a true freshman this past season. Shot 37% from three point range.

G Nyah Wilson: A top 100 prospect per ESPNW, the incoming freshman is quick, at her best in transition and is a tenacious on ball defender.

Despite all of the departures, Syracuse's roster is at 11 players and will add more as the offseason progresses. This squad has the potential to be a quicker, more athletic version of the Orange.