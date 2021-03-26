Emily Engstler Enters Transfer Portal

The star Syracuse forward appears to be looking for a new collegiate home.

Syracuse forward and ACC Co-Sixth Player of the Year Emily Engstler has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Engstler averaged 10.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this past season.

The 6-1 junior came to Syracuse as a top 10 recruit in the 2018 class. She has been very productive during her time with the Orange, and was one of the top bench players in the entire country. Engstler started in the ACC and NCAA Tournament due to injuries and suspensions. She was expected to be one of the leaders of the team next season.

During this past offseason, Engstler transformed her body in order to help her become an even more efficient player. She is a versatile offensive player who can score at all three levels, is an elite rebounder and solid defender. Assuming she chooses to leave, this would be a significant loss for Syracuse.

Simply entering one’s name in the transfer portal does not lock a player into leaving. Engstler could, in theory, elect to return to Syracuse. The specifics regarding her entering the portal were not immediately known.

In addition to Engstler, Syracuse is also losing star point guard Tiana Mangakahia, who is turning pro after a super college career.