Five Takeaways: Syracuse 76 Boston College 56

Syracuse knocked off Boston College 76-56 inside the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the win.

1. Cole Swider Gets Back in the Swing of Things

Cole Swider had been on a hot shooting streak, but then he went 0-5 from beyond the arc against Virginia Tech. In Saturday's win over Boston College, he showed that the outing against the Hokies was the exception rather than the rule. He finished with 18 points on 7-13 shooting including 3-5 from beyond the arc. More than that, he added four assists, four rebounds, a steal and two blocks. It was a strong all around outing for the Orange forward. When he plays like that, with confidence and energy on both ends, Syracuse is a different team.

2. Symir, Bourama Provide Quality Minutes

Symir Torrence came in during the first half and instantly provided a spark. He played solid defense and got the offense into rhythm. While Torrence did not score, he had five assists and four rebounds in 17 minutes.

With Frank Anselem in foul trouble, Bourama Sidibe stepped up and gave the Orange an impactful 18 minutes. He scored two points, had four rebounds, had two steals and blocked two shots. It was as energetic and active as Sidibe has looked in nearly two years. Encouraging.

As a side note, Benny Williams also made his first field goal since January 8th, which was good to see.

3. Efficient Game From Jimmy Boeheim

Jimmy Boeheim only took nine shots against Boston College, but he made six of them including his only three point attempt on his way to his second double-double of the season. Jimmy finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one block. Syracuse will need more of that type of play from him down the stretch of the season.

4. Step Back for Frank Anselem

After a strong first start from Anselem against Virginia Tech, he took a step back against Boston College. In 19 minutes, he had three points, three rebounds and two turnovers while committing three fouls. He did not seem as active or in rhythm on either end. Perhaps the week off played a part in that, or perhaps it was the opponent. Either way, Syracuse needs him to be closer to what he was against Virginia Tech. Especially with teams like Notre Dame, Duke and North Carolina on the horizon.

5. Time to Ramp Things Up

The win against Boston College was one Syracuse simply had to have. Despite the Eagles playing well in the last two games (close losses to Duke and at Notre Dame), Syracuse is a better team and should win on its home floor. Now that the Orange has taken care of that business, and the time off in the rearview mirror, it is time for some tournament style basketball. Syracuse's next two games come in a three day span while the next three are over a six day stretch. The last two of those three are against the top two teams in the ACC. The two after that are against the third and fourth place team in the conference. It will be interesting to see how the Orange fares in the final five games.

