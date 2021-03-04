Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Win Over Clemson

Syracuse picked up its second straight win on Wednesday with a 64-54 victory over Clemson. What does the win mean for the Orange going forward?

1. BACK ON THE BUBBLE

If there was any doubt about Syracuse being back on the bubble after the win over North Carolina, beating Clemson erases that. Syracuse is right there. Now, there is still work to do. Syracuse has to win at least one ACC Tournament game, perhaps two, to feel like it has a shot at the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse's resume lacks quadrant one wins, no doubt. NC State winning at Notre Dame should push them into the top 75 and give the Orange one. But the resume everywhere else looks good. Solid NET, good record, a bunch of quadrant two and three wins, no bad losses. Syracuse has a case, but it would help if they can pick up another win or two.

2. SYRACUSE NEEDS MORE OF THAT FROM ALAN GRIFFIN

Griffin was great against Clemson and that is more than just his shooting. He was aggressive on the boards, played better defensive as he was out of position less and made some fantastic blocks. The blocked transition corner three was extremely impressive. He is ridiculously athletic, can really shoot and has the ability to take over a game. Griffin just needs to find a bit more consistency. It was encouraging to see him step up in a must win game.

3. TOUGHNESS

Quincy Guerrier is battling a leg injury. Kadary Richmond has an injury of his own. Then we found out that Marek Dolezaj fractured a finger on his non-shooting hand. All three played. All three gutted it out as the team tries to make the big dance. That is toughness. That is grit. That is a will to win. Any of them, or even all three, could have easily decided not to go. It was clear they were not 100%. But they gave what they could and helped Syracuse get a win.

4. BOEHEIM HAS NOT LOST THIS TEAM

For all of the talk about Jim Boeheim this season, let's give credit where it's due. There has been some chatter about players not wanting to play for him anymore and that he has lost the locker room. That has been debunked over the last two games. After Syracuse lost at Duke and at Georgia Tech, NCAA Tournament hopes were about as low as possible. Many thought Syracuse was done. Yet the last two games Syracuse played extremely well, ground out wins against two teams with significant advantages inside that dominated in the previous matchup, and how has life. A team with a coach who nobody wants to play for and has had the game pass him by does not win those games.

5. NEED TO HEAL BEFORE ACC TOURNAMENT

What does the win mean for Syracuse's ACC Tournament seeding and opponent? You can read all about that HERE. What is just as important is getting as healthy as possible. After three games in five days, with multiple players dealing with various ailments, Syracuse needs time off to heal. It will get that as the first ACC Tournament game for the Orange will be Wednesday, March 10th. One week after the win over Clemson. It is much needed so that Syracuse can be as refreshed and healthy as possible for more critical games that will decide its NCAA Tournament fate.