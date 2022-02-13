Five Takeaways: Virginia Tech 71 Syracuse 59

Syracuse fell 71-59 to Virginia Tech on Saturday to snap its four game winning streak. Here are five takeaways from the performance.

1. Frank Anselem

Even the most optimistic of Syracuse fans would have gladly signed up for six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks from Anselem in his first start. He was relentless on the boards, played with confidence, and gave the Orange a presence in the middle. He has more difficult matchups ahead (Notre Dame, Duke, North Carolina) but this was an encouraging performance. He also probably should have had more points. Several times on pick and roll situations, Virginia Tech ignored him as he went towards the basket. The Syracuse guards failed to find him for what would have been easy dunks. That is the next step.

2. Turnovers

Syracuse committed 11 points while Virginia Tech had only three. That lead to a 17-2 points off turnovers advantage for the Hokies. Virginia Tech clearly watched him and elected to have a second person rotate over to Buddy, Cole or Joe when they started to drive to strip the ball as they turned to start getting into a shot. The Hokies are a very good defensive team, were really physical with Syracuse ball handlers and made them uncomfortable all game. That was the biggest difference in this game.

3. Defense

For the most part, Syracuse's perimeter defense was fine. Yes Virginia Tech got some looks, but there was not an abundant amount. Va Tech was just 8-27 (29.6%) from beyond the arc. Part of that was missed shots but part of it was Syracuse doing a nice job closing on shooters and contesting. The issue defensively was covering the free throw line and subsequently the baseline. Tech would put one big at the free throw line and another along the baseline near the basket. If Anselem came out to the free throw line, a simple bounce back to the baseline resulted in a dunk or layup far too many times. Other teams will replicate this moving forward so Syracuse will have to adjust. This is where Syracuse missed Edwards. He is long and quick enough to cover both spots. Frank was not quite in this game. A learning moment for him in what was otherwise a strong outing, but the forwards also need to help with this.

4. 15-3, 17-5

Runs at the end of the first and second halves killed Syracuse in this game. A Buddy Boeheim three pointer with 4:57 left in the first half put Syracuse up two. Virginia Tech went on a 15-3 run before halftime. A Buddy jumper with 6:56 left tied the game at 54. Virginia Tech closed the game on a 17-5 run. Both spurts were marred by turnovers from the Orange and sloppy offensive possessions along with easy buckets for the Hokies. In those 12 minutes of action, Syracuse was outscored by 24. The Orange outscored Virginia Tech by 12 the other 28 minutes. Syracuse cannot play that way at the end of halves if it wants to win.

5. Moving Forward

Nothing about this outcome changes my thoughts on the rest of the season. My main focus has continued to be preserving the winning seasons streak. I thought the NCAA Tournament was still not realistic without winning the ACC Tournament. So preserving that streak is still in front of Syracuse with games against Boston College and Georgia Tech next. Win those two, then Syracuse needs one of Notre Dame, Duke, North Carolina and Miami and one in the ACC Tournament. Still doable. But I was encouraged by Syracuse's play in this one. We know Syracuse is not going to win unless it plays well offensively and scores. It is not a great defensive team and that is not changing. But Syracuse battled back and had a shot to win against a team that was playing as well as any in the conference. On the road. Without Jesse Edwards. Obviously a loss is never good, and yes this team still has flaws, but they should be competitive the rest of the way. This team can still beat anyone if it shoots well and lose to anyone if it does not.

