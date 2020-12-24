Former Syracuse Players Make NBA Season Debuts

A look at how former Orange stars fared in their first NBA game of the season

The 2020-21 NBA season started on Tuesday, but on Wednesday there several former Syracuse players in action. It was the first game for each of them. Here is how each fared in their season debut, including one player who made his NBA debut.

ELIJAH HUGHES - F - UTAH JAZZ

Game Result: W 120-100 vs Portland Trail Blazers

Minutes: 3

Points: 3

FG: 0-1

3PT: 0-0

FTs: 3-4

Rebounds: 1

Assists: 1

Steals: 0

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

CARMELO ANTHONY - F - PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Game Result: L 120-100 vs Utah Jazz

Minutes: 24

Points: 15

FG: 5-12

3PT: 0-0

FTs: 5-6

Rebounds: 4

Assists: 0

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 1

JERAMI GRANT - F - DETROIT PISTONS

Game Result: L 111-101 vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Minutes: 31

Points: 9

FG: 4-11

3PT: 1-5

FTs: 0-0

Rebounds: 1

Assists: 3

Steals: 1

Blocks: 0

Turnovers: 0

MICHAEL CARTER-WILLIAMS - G - ORLANDO MAGIC

Game Result: W 113-107 vs Miami Heat

Minutes: 18

Points: 4

FG: 2-5

3PT: 0-2

FTs: 0-0

Rebounds: 3

Assists: 0

Steals: 1

Blocks: 1

Turnovers: 0

Those are the only four former Syracuse players currently with an NBA team. Former Orange guard Dion Waiters was with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, However, they did not resign him he is no longer with the team. In fact, Waiters has not signed anywhere and is currently not on an NBA roster.

Former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett was waived by the Toronto Raptors shortly before the start of the season, and has not found a new NBA home yet. He is, however, on the G-League team Raptors 905.