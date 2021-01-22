Four Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss at #1 Louisville

1. OUTSIDE SHOOTING

It is tough to win any game when you are dominated at the three point line, let alone against the number one team in the country. Against Louisville, Syracuse was outscored by 30 points from beyond the arc as the Cardinals made 12 compared to just two for the Orange. As head coach Quentin Hillsman stated after the game, against the nation's top team, that's a game you should lose by 20 or 30 points.

Instead, Syracuse lost by just 13. While that is encouraging, Syracuse needs to figure out how to win these types of games. The way to do that is better perimeter defense and shooting better from the outside. Syracuse got the looks they wanted, they just did not make a high enough percentage. Defensively, expect adjustments for the next meeting in order to combat Louisville having open shooters in the corner.

Tiana was 0-3 from beyond the arc. Digna Strautmane was 0-4. Syracuse cannot have that from two of its better outside shooters.

2. SYRACUSE IS REALLY GOOD

Syracuse did not play anywhere close to its best while Louisville played pretty well. When that happens on the road against the number one team in the country, you expect to lose by quite a bit. Syracuse was in this game til the end, and that is extremely encouraging. Louisville has blown out just about every team they've played this season. Their only previous game against a ranked opponent was an early season matchup with DePaul. Louisville won by 40. This was a three point game after one, a three point game at the half, and an eight point game going into the fourth.

Losses are never fun. They are never good. But this is about as encouraging as a loss can be. Syracuse has tremendous depth, perhaps the best bench player in the ACC in Emily Engstler, elite guards, a defense that forces turnovers and scoring options throughout the roster. They are a matchup nightmare because of their size and depth against most teams. I came away thinking Syracuse is as good as we all though, looked more like a top 10 team than a fringe top 25 squad, and is a team no one wants in their NCAA Tournament bracket.

3. ENGSTLER MIGHT BE ACC SIXTH PERSON OF THE YEAR

Engstler was tremendous off the bench in this one. She scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. After scoring nine points in her first two games, Engstler is now averaging 10.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. She can score from all three levels, has tremendous length, is extremely athletic, she runs the floor well and is great on the boards. Few players across the country have that kind of impact off of the bench. She will be in the running for ACC Sixth Person of the Year

4. FRESHMEN WILL LEARN FROM THIS

Kamilla Cardoso had a nice game with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. She was 6-13 from the floor, but missed a few shots at the rim that she typically. makes. Fellow freshman Priscilla Williams really struggled. She had just three points on 1-5 shooting overall, including 1-3 from beyond the arc. The game seemed a tad fast for each at different points, but this will be a great learning experience for both.

Williams and Cardoso are unbelievably talented. They have played great all season. This experience will make both better. As good as both are, they are still freshmen and sometimes need situations like this to continue to grow. When Syracuse plays Louisville in mid February, do not be surprised if both have larger impacts on the outcome.