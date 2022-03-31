Frank Anselem Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse backup center Frank Anselem has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from Verbal Commits. Anselem averaged 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14 minutes per game last season. He shot 62.5% from the floor as well.

Anselem was the primary backup to Jesse Edwards for most of the 2021-22 season. When Edwards went down with an injury for the remainder of the year, Anselem started in his place until the final few games. Bourama Sidibe got the start in those contests.

During his time as the starter and playing a larger role, he was up and down. Against Florida State, he had his best game of the season with 9 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. He also had a 15 rebound game in his first start at Virginia Tech. That was countered by a zero point, two rebound performance against Duke. Or a three point, three rebound outing against Boston College.

Next season, Edwards is reportedly returning and therefore starting minutes would not be available. Assuming Anselem desires to start and play big minutes, he will look for an opportunity to do that elsewhere. Had he stayed, that opportunity likely would have presented itself at Syracuse for the 2023-24 season as Edwards is considered a pro prospect with another strong season next year.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF