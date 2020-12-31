New Faces: Syracuse women’s basketball Class of 2021 edition featuring Amani Bartlett

In this version of 'New Faces,' Syracuse fans get to know four-star forward Amani Bartlett.

To put it kindly, Syracuse women’s basketball was not a household name in Central New York before the arrival of coach Quentin Hillsman in 2006-07. After doing what can only be considered one of the best turnarounds of any program in the country over the last 14 seasons, Hillsman at the helm is good news on and off the court for the Orange. Syracuse was a mere 38-73 in the four seasons before Coach Q taking over. His 304-160 record puts him as the all-time winningest coach in program history.

So, what is the method to the madness?

Syracuse has embraced Hillsman’s coaching style and his ability to make in-game adjustments. They may not always work, however, without the recruitment of some of the best players in the nation. Adding a Top 15 class to an already talented roster – the Class of 2020 was ranked No.4 in the nation – is a dangerous sight to see for the rest of the country.

‘New Faces,’ will let Syracuse fans familiarize themselves with the up-and-coming talent to embrace the Orange. We tip things off with Top 100 player and four-star forward Amani Bartlett (No. 51) from Houston Christian High School (TX).

Favorite Color: Royal Blue

Favorite Sport other than Basketball: Volleyball – “I was spiking the ball like I was blocking a shot,” Bartlett said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, this is not for me.’”

Favorite Team: Los Angeles Sparks

Hidden Talent: Drawing…

Bartlett showing off her jaw-dropping drawing skills. The illustration is of current Georgia point guard and Houston Christian High School alum, Sahvir Wheeler.

Favorite athlete of all time and currently: Candace Parker stands alone in both categories…but this guy comes in a close second…

Bartlett met NBA Superstar Kevin Durant at Nike Nationals (Chicago, Illinois, 2018).

Three people Bartlett would dine with (dead or alive): Kevin Durant, Pop Smoke, her Grandfather

Pre-game music selection: Pop Smoke

Favorite Movie: "ATL"

Few things get Bartlett excited like playing defense on the court. With an athletic 6-foot-3 frame, she once blocked 11 shots in a game.

“Offense comes later,” Bartlett said. “I am just worried about defense. When I block shots and get my defensive momentum going – like getting a steal – it gets me started, it’s like a rush.”

One man who appreciates that mentality is coach Hillsman. He knows a player like Bartlett is valuable because of the combination of effort and athleticism she plays with.

“Amani is a super athlete,” Hillsman said after Bartlett officially pledged Orange in November. “(She) runs from end to end as fast as anyone in the country. She’ll have a chance to come in our system and play fast in our offense and equally as fast on our defense.”

Bartlett is currently playing with her high school team in Houston, Texas. Although she is happy to be back competing with her teammates, Bartlett is frustrated by the cancellation of games due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was her time to shine after nursing an ACL tear for the majority of last year.

“This is taking away from the time that I had in order to bring back the time that I lost,” Bartlett exclaimed.

Despite the pandemic riddled 2020-21 season, Bartlett has high expectations for the following chapter in her life as the stacked Class of 2021 patiently wait to set foot in the Carrier Dome.

"Tell them (the fans) to get their money up so they can come to the championship because that's where we are going to be in the next few years," Bartlett said smiling as she was put on the spot.