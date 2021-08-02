Get to Know Boeheim's Army's Next Opponent: Team 23

The Basketball Tournament championship, along with the $1 million prize, is on the line as Boeheim's Army faces Team 23. Here is what you need to know about Team 23 going into the matchup.

Previous Games: Team 23 has won its five games by an average of 12 points while scoring 79 points per game.

Marc Hughes is the head coach of Team 23. He was the head coach of Overseas Elite during its 2018 TBT title run. His TBT teams have made the semifinals three straight years, and he is the TBT's all time leader in wins by a head coach. Hughes has previous coaching experience with Toronto 905 of the NBA's G-League.

Player: Asauhn Dixon-Tatum

Height: 7-0

Position: Center

College: Grand Valley State, Auburn

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Dixon-Tatum will be entering his third year of TBT action after having played for Southern Gentlemen in TBT 2019 and Overseas Elite in TBT 2020. He started his college career at Grand Valley State (2009-2011) before transferring to Chattahoochee Technical College. After one season at Chattahoochee (2011-12), he transferred once more to Auburn where he played two seasons from 2012-2014. Since college, he has played in the NBA G League for the Maine Red Claws, Texas Legends, and Capital City Go-Go. He has also played overseas in Saudi Arabia.

Player: Bobby Brown

Height: 6-7

Position: Small Forward

College: Alabama State

College Stats:

TBT Bio: After being selected 2nd Team All-SWAC at Alabama State University in 2014, Bobby has played in the NBA G-League with the Grand Rapids Drive. He has also played in Iraq, Slovakia, Austria, and Armenia.

Player: Charles Mitchell

Height: 6-8

Position: Power Forward

College: Maryland, Georgia Tech

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Charles Mitchell will be playing for Team 23 in TBT 2021. Mitchell began his collegiate career at Maryland before transferring to Georgia Tech. After college he took his talents overseas, most recently playing in Uruguay for Club Nacional de Football.

Player: Craig Sword

Height: 6-3

Position: Point Guard

College: Mississippi State

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Sword was a four-year starter at Mississippi State University from 2012-16. He averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists during his career and earned 2013 SEC All-Freshman and 2015 All-SEC Second Team honors. Craig has played the majority of his professional career in the NBA G-League with the Erie BayHawks and Grand Rapids Drive (2017-20). He has also played overseas in Poland, Mexico, and most recently for Omaha’s Finest in The Basketball League (TBL).

Player: Dakari Tucker

Height: 6-5

Position: Small Forward

College: Utah

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Tucker will be returning for his fourth year of TBT action after having played in TBT 2017, 2018, and 2019 with Team Utah. In all three tournaments with Team Utah, he was the team’s leading scorer. Tucker played collegiately at Utah for 4 seasons from 2012-2016. In 2015, he helped the Utes reach the NCAA Sweet Sixteen for the first time in ten years. Since college, he has been playing in the NBA G League for the Salt Lake City Stars, Rio Grande Valley Vipers, and Iowa Wolves. He has also played overseas in the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Hungary.

Player: Daniel Ochefu

Height: 6-11

Position: Center

College: Villanova

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Daniel Ochefu played at Villanova from 2012-16, winning a National Championship with the Wildcats in 2016. Ochefu played his rookie season with the Washington Wizards, appearing in 19 regular season games and four playoff games. Ochefu most recently played for the Ibaraki Robots in Japan during the 2019-20 season.

Player: E. Victor Nickerson

Height: 6-8

Position: Small Forward

College: Valparaiso

College Stats:

TBT Bio: E. Victor Nickerson began his collegiate career at Charlotte before transferring to Valparaiso to finish his career. He has most recently been a member of the Atlanta Empire, a team in The Basketball League, where he averaged 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in just three games.

Player: Eric Griffin

Height: 6-9

Position: Power Forward

College: Campbell

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Eric Griffin joins Team 23 for TBT 2021. After two years of JUCO split between Hiwassee and Garden City, he used his last two years of eligibility at Campbell where he earned first team All-Big South honors in 2012. After a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers’ Summer League team, he signed with Jesi of Israel’s second-tier league where he averaged 17.4 points per game. Griffin signed with the Heat for the 2013-2014 season but was cut after playing in seven preseason games. Between the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 season, he had three Summer League stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He since has a prosperous international career, playing in Italy, Poland and Australia. Griffin played the 2020-2021 season with Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Israel’s top league.

Player: Eric Washington

Height: 6-0

Position: Point Guard

College: Presbyterian, Miami (OH)

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Eric Washington joins Team 23 for the 2021 TBT. After spending his first two years of eligibility at Presbyterian, he transferred to Miami University (Ohio) where he became a two-year starter. After his college career, he joined Enosis Neon Paralimni in Cyprus’ top league. Washington currently plays for Oroszlanyi Sporteglet E Lions in Hungary’s top league.

Player: Marcus Hall

Height: 6-1

Position: Point Guard

College: Colorado

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Hall played collegiately at Colorado from 2003-08 before embarking on a career overseas. A ten-year overseas pro, Hall has played primarily in Turkey during the latter years of his career, joining Manisa for the 2020-21 season. Hall is a longtime TBT participant, playing with Team Colorado from 2015-19.

Player: Michale Kyser

Height: 6-10

Position: Power Forward

College: Louisiana Tech

College Stats:

Player: Raphiael Putney

Height: 6-10

Position: Power Forward

College: UMass

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Raphiael Putney will be returning for his second year in TBT after having played with Overseas Elite in TBT 2020. Putney played collegiately at Massachusetts from 2009-2014. Since college, he has played in the NBA G League for 5 different teams. Putney is currently the all-time leader for blocks in the NBA G League. He has also played overseas in 8 different countries.

Player: Terrell Smith

Height: 6-4

Position: Small Forward

College: Limestone

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Smith will be returning for his fifth year of TBT action after having played with PrimeTime Players for four years (TBT 2016-2019). He played collegiately at Limestone University from 2005-2008. Since college, he has played overseas in the United Kingdom. He has also played on the semi-pro circuit in the Tobacco Road Basketball League and the East Coast Basketball League.

Player: Walt Lemon Jr.

Height: 6-4

Position: Point Guard

College: Bradley

College Stats:

TBT Bio: Walter Lemon joins Team 23 for TBT 2021. Walter Lemon started his last three years at Bradley, averaging 18.0 points per game and earning second-team All-MVC honors his senior year. After his collegiate career, he split the 2014-2015 season between Kormend (Hungary) and HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim (Germany). He spent his second professional season with the G League’s Fort Wayne Mad Ants. After spending the 2016-2017 season in Europe, he came back to the United State and split time between the Mad Ants and New Orleans Pelicans during the 2017-2018 season and had a stint with the Chicago Bulls during the 2018-2019 season. He played the 2020-2021 season with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel’s top league, averaging 10.6 points per game